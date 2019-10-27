 
Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Says Australia Thrive On Home Support

Updated: 27 October 2019 18:11 IST

David Warner said that he was happy to contribute for the team as his maiden T20I hundred helped Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 134 runs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner Says Australia Thrive On Home Support
David Warner scored his maiden T20I hundred in the first match against Sri Lanka. © AFP

David Warner on Sunday achieved another feat as he became the only third Australian cricketer to smash international hundreds in all three formats. Warner, who turned 33, roared back to form and underlined his class in white-ball cricket as Australia laid down a ruthless marker for the start of their year-long preparations for next year's T20 World Cup at home by sweeping Sri Lanka under the carpet with a 134-run victory in the first T20 here.

Warner smashed an unbeaten 56-ball 100, getting to triple figures on the last ball of the innings as skipper Aaron Finch (64) and the promoted Glenn Maxwell (62) provided the perfect complement to his return after a forgettable tour of England in the Ashes.

An elated Warner said he was happy to contribute for the team.

Speaking after the match, the Aussie opener said: "It means a lot to contribute to the team and put us in great position. It was a good milestone, but got a great total on the board and it's always tough to chase a big one in Australia. Sometimes it will be tough with no rotation of strike. One of us had to go hard against the new ball. (Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan) Pradeep's skills are excellent, he's a world class Test player, I reckon."

"You forget how busy the schedule actually is. You always get good support here in Australia. We thrive on people coming and watching you," he added.

This was Warner's maiden T20I ton and the destructive southpaw hit eight fours and three sixes in his innings.

