Australia vs New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Test Series With Calf Strain

Updated: 16 December 2019 12:40 IST

Lockie Ferguson suffered a calf strain on the very first day of his Test career and has now been ruled out of the entire series with Australia.

Lockie Ferguson suffered a calf strain while bowling on his Test debut. © Twitter

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, injured during his debut Test in Perth, has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series in Australia. Lockie Ferguson pulled up with a calf strain on Day 1 of the first Test at the WACA. New Zealand Cricket's official handle tweeted on Monday that the pacer will return to New Zealand and will need four to six weeks for rehabilitation. "Lockie Ferguson is returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf-muscle tendon strain while bowling in the 1st Test in Perth," the Blackcaps tweeted.

"The injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation," they added in the tweet.

They also said that a replacement player will be named in the next 24 hours.

New Zealand were already without Trent Boult going into the Perth Test and Ferguson's early injury meant that Neil Wagner and Tim Southee had to shoulder a lion's share of the visitors' bowling, with Colin de Grandhomme adding some support. But New Zealand were crushed thanks to a Marnus Labuschagne century and Mitchell Starc's nine wickets on a challenging pitch and Australia registered a massive 296-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that Trent Boult should be back in time for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood also suffered a hamstring injury during Day 2 of the first Test. He remains a doubt for the remainder of the series as well.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Lachlan Hammond Ferguson Lockie Ferguson Cricket
Highlights
  • Lockie Ferguson suffered a calf-muscle tendon strain
  • He is returning to New Zealand and his rehabilitation will take 4-6 weeks
  • A replacement in the squad will be named, New Zealand Cricket tweeted
