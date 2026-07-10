An Indian Premier League (IPL) match could soon be played in Australia if BCCI ends up accepting the invitation, while Cricket Australia is looking to make the planned Big Bash League opener in Chennai an annual affair, according to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that the Melbourne Renegades will take on the Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on December 12. The report claimed that CA is hopeful that a reciprocal IPL game will be played in Australia, with an "open invitation" being extended to the BCCI. The report also quoted sources who claimed that private talks are underway.

India and Australia on Friday unveiled a Sports Collaboration Roadmap to expand cooperation in training, sports science, technology and the sports industry, with the inaugural match of the upcoming Big Bash League season in Chennai being the highlight of this collaboration.

The opening Australian Men's Big Bash League fixture will see Melbourne Renegades face defending champions Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in December, marking the first time a foreign cricket league match will be staged in India. The eight-team BBL is one of the most followed domestic cricket leagues in the world after IPL and is usually held in the December to February window.

The announcement forms the centrepiece of a week-long "G'Day Namaste" festival across India, featuring Australian cultural, business and sporting events, according to a statement issued by the Australian government.

The India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, released jointly by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the MCG, seeks to promote partnerships in sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology, and sports industry and investment, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The event here was attended by Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan, former Australian men's captain and ODI World Cup winner Steve Waugh, and former Australian women's captain Lisa Sthalekar.

The MEA said the visit highlighted the growing significance of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections as key elements of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

As part of the roadmap, the two countries will also organise an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival to encourage greater interaction among young athletes and strengthen sporting links.

Welcoming the initiative, Modi said sports had a unique ability to unite people and that the roadmap would help diversify the sporting partnership between India and Australia.

He congratulated Australia for winning the Women's Cricket World Cup and said the two countries were entering an important decade in international sports, with India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia preparing to stage the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

(With PTI inputs)

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