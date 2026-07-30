Lanka Premier League (LPL) has confirmed that Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Sikandar Raza has joined Dambulla Sixers as a replacement for South African batter Marques Ackerman, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury. Dambulla Sixers have strengthened their squad with the signing of Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, one of the most sought-after all-rounders in franchise cricket. He arrives with an impressive T20 record, having scored 7572 runs at a strike rate of nearly 137 while also claiming 255 wickets with his off-spin across 374 T20 matches, including 139 T20 Internationals.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said, "While player changes are an inevitable part of a tournament that features leading international cricketers, the strength and depth of the replacement pool ensure that the quality of competition remains exceptionally high. We are pleased to welcome players such as Sikandar Raza and others into the tournament and look forward to an exciting finish to what has already been a highly competitive edition of the Lanka Premier League."

Raza's experience across leading T20 leagues around the world is expected to provide a timely boost to the Dambulla Sixers as they push for a place in the knockout stage. The franchise currently sits fourth on the points table with four points from six matches, having won two and lost four, the release said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has been called up for national duty, will remain available for Dambulla's next match before departing the squad. He is scheduled to leave after tomorrow's fixture against Colombo KAPS.

Colombo KAPS have also confirmed two changes to their squad. Ashen Bandara has been drafted in to replace Kusal Mendis, who has been sidelined with an injury. In addition, Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has returned home for national duty, with fellow Bangladeshi Ripon Mondol joining Colombo KAPS as his replacement, the release said.

Kandy Royals have signed Kavija Gamage to replace Vishen Halambage, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Earlier, the Jaffna Kings confirmed that Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed would not travel to Sri Lanka after receiving a national team call-up. The franchise has named Bangladesh batter Tawhid Hridoy as his replacement, with Hridoy already having joined the squad.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'