Australia spinner Adam Zampa feels overseas players could end up getting the better end of the deal amid the ongoing overhaul of the Big Bash League (BBL). Zampa made the remark after being roped in by the Hobart Hurricanes on a two-year deal, making the Tasmania-based side his fifth club in the BBL. Cricket Australia recently announced its decision to welcome private investment into the BBL, while also introducing a new player contracting system. Last month, the BBL scrapped the overseas player draft and gave clubs greater freedom in managing their salary caps.

Since most Australian players are tied to their existing contracts, Zampa believes overseas players are likely to benefit the most from the ongoing overhaul of the league.

"There's obviously been a lot behind the scenes happening with overseas drafts and money, and the local players hoping for it to land somewhere in their favour. So there was always a little bit of that discussion happening in the background. It's probably not landed exactly where we thought it might. I think the overseas players are still getting the good end of the deal. But I'm happy with my decision. As soon as the embargo lifted, I was pretty keen to sign with Hobart. I think I've made a really good choice," he added.

Zampa revealed that the people within Hobart's squad played a significant role in his decision, with the Hurricanes boasting several players he already knows from his time with Australia.

"I think I'm at a time now where I need to consider the people that I need to be around when I'm playing my cricket," Zampa said.

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The leg-spinner said conversations with captain Nathan Ellis helped him settle on Tasmania after considering offers from Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

"I basically approached him about it because I looked at the lists and the group of people that are in most of the lists that were teams that I could go to, and I reckon Hobart made the most sense.

"They're a really good list with good people... it's going to feel like I'm going into the Australian team basically. There's six or seven blokes in there that I've played with before, so that was major in the decision," he added.

Zampa also believes the Hurricanes' bowling resources can help him flourish in his new surroundings, with Ellis and Riley Meredith providing pace in the attack.

"I think I made a decision going to a team where I think I'll probably get more success. We will go well and I think it will help me get wickets too. When you know you've got Riley Meredith bowling down one end, Nathan Ellis down the other... it helps with your own personal success as well," he stated.

(With IANS Inputs)

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