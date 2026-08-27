Former Australian cricket team skipper Steve Waugh believes that young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be good enough to play Test cricket in the future. The 15-year-old sensation has made a name for himself in white-ball cricket over the last year and it resulted in his maiden T20U series call-up in England and Zimbabwe. He even scored his first half-century against Zimbabwe and even won the Player of the Series award. However, questions remain over whether he will play red-ball cricket in the future and in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, he managed just 8 runs in East Zone's Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against North East Zone. When asked about Sooryavanshi's Test prospects, Waugh said that the youngster will be ready but wondered if India will give him a chance this early.

"He's obviously a freakish talent, and he will be good enough to play Test cricket. I've no doubt about that. The question is if India are prepared to give him an opportunity so early. There's nothing to say that he doesn't score a century in his first Test match. He has that sort of talent, but it'll be different," he said on Star Sports.

Waugh went on to say that Sooryavanshi will have to play quite a bit of first-class cricket before getting considered for Tests.

"There will be different challenges for him in Test cricket. Bowlers have more scope to do things differently. I would like to see him have more first-class experience under his belt. You don't want to throw him into Test cricket without a lot of three- or four-day cricket experience," said Waugh.

Earlier, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a stronger stance on on-field conduct after India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was sanctioned for his altercation with Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando during the ongoing second Test in Colombo.

Manjrekar took to social media platform X to express his concern and drew a comparison with the recent incident involving teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India A's tour of Sri Lanka.

"Dear @icc & @bcci...Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too," wrote Manjrekar on X.

(With PTI inputs)

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