An unbeaten maiden century by New Zealand's Tim Robinson wasn't enough to deny Australia a comfortable six-wicket win in the opening T20I at Bay Oval on Wednesday. Captain Mitchell Marsh led Australia's chase with 85 off 43 balls as they raced to 185-4 off 16.3 overs in response to the home side's 181-6. The powerful Marsh struck nine fours and five sixes in cold, windy conditions at Mount Maunganui. He was caught in the deep in the 15th over to fall short of what would have been his first century in 74 T20 internationals.

Fellow-opener Travis Head scored 31 in an electric opening stand of 67 off just 5.3 overs that set up victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Marsh said he and Head complemented each other as opening batsmen.

"We've got a great relationship off the field and I'm hoping that translates into good partnerships," he said.

"Tonight was a lot of fun."

Robinson plundered 106 not out off 66 balls after a dreadful New Zealand start when they were asked to bat first.

The hosts collapsed to 6-3, with seamer Ben Dwarshuis removing Devon Conway and Mark Chapman off successive balls in the second over.

The fightback was launched by Robinson and Daryl Mitchell (34), whose fourth-wicket stand of 92 came from just 55 deliveries.

Robinson, 23, became the second-youngest New Zealander to score a T20 century when he blasted a four and then a six from the last two balls of the innings from Dwarshuis.

"I got streaky through the middle there and got away with a few chances but that's cricket," Robinson said.

"Those Aussies bowled really well at the top and Daryl and I spoke about getting through that really tough period when the ball was nipping around."

Both teams had a key player ruled out of the series in training incidents on Tuesday.

New Zealand batsman Rachin Ravindra suffered facial cuts when he collided with a boundary fence during fielding practice.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell broke his arm when struck by a shot from team-mate Mitchell Owen while bowling in the nets.

The remaining two games are also day-night fixtures in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Saturday.

