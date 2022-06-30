Indian cricket team followers were in for a shock when KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead India in the T20I series against South Africa, was ruled out of the five-match contest due to an injury earlier this month. The news came on the eve of the first match in Delhi and Rishabh Pant was named as Rahul's replacement in the skipper's post. Rahul has over the years had recurrent lower abdominal related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries. He recently underwent surgery in Germany and then shared the news on social media.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," Rahul wrote on social media.

Reacting to the post, film actor Athiya Shetty posted a heartwarming reaction with an emoticon on her Instagram handle. The two often leave the internet buzzing with their mushy pictures on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Rahul has played 43 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.

Once he is back in India, his rehabilitation would be monitored by the NCA Sports Science team headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

Although it is difficult to put a timeline on his comeback, sources in the know of things believe that it could take another couple of months before Rahul dons the India jersey again.

"He will be resting for a few days and then his physical rehabilitation will start at the NCA. That will take a few weeks before he starts with his regular net session and let's see if he can make a comeback in the Asia Cup. But that could be a touch and go," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rahul has been one of India's prolific scorers in the shortest format and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.