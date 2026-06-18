A 15-year-old schoolboy needs to be eased into a senior team set-up, said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as he explained the Board's decision to allow Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him on the white-ball tour of Ireland and England later this month. The big-hitting Sooryavanshi, who has earned his maiden call-up in the Indian T20 set-up, has been selected for seven games (two vs Ireland and five vs England) on the tour which begins in just over a week on June 26 in Belfast.

"You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi," Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar (16 and half at time of Test debut)who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up," he added without elaborating.

"Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age, and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful," Saikia, a former Ranji Trophy player for Assam, stated further.

"We are doing this because we believe it will ease a lot of issues as far as Vaibhav is concerned." Saikia cited the example of how senior teachers accompany students on school excursions.

"Even when a school student goes on an excursion, there is usually a senior person accompanying them. Vaibhav is still a kid. He has only just come out of school, or is perhaps in his final year of school.

"So, we thought it proper to allow his parents to travel with him. I am very happy that his parents are also taking good care of their kid, who is an asset for Indian cricket not only now but for the next two or three decades," he added.

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