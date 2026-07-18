Ex-India Under-19 player Manjot Kalra, who is also one of the co-owners of Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings, was arrested in Sri Lanka on Friday in an alleged match-fixing scam. According to local media reports, he was taken into police custody for allegedly trying to induce a player into corrupt practices. Kalra was arrested by the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody till July 31, the reports said.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday released a statement in the wake of the incident.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken note of the media reports relating to the reported arrest of the owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports," the statement read.

"Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, will extend its fullest cooperation to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports should any assistance be sought in connection with any inquiry arising from the matter.

"As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league."

The apex cricket board of the country said it will take every necessary step to ensure the Lanka Premier League stays away from "corruption and unethical practices".

"Sri Lanka Cricket has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and unethical practices and will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to safeguard the integrity of the Lanka Premier League 2026 and ensure that the tournament is conducted with the utmost dignity and integrity," the Board concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash