Babar Azam is gearing up to take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, beginning June 8. The right-handed batter is currently the No.1 ranked player in both white-ball formats of the game, however, he has expressed his desire to hold the pole position in Test cricket as well. Currently, the Pakistan skipper is at the fifth spot in the longest format of the game, and he says, he cannot go easy just because he is No.1 in white-ball formats.

"As a player it's a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It's not like if you are the top player in one or two formats, you go easy," the official website of ICC quoted Babar as saying.

"If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit. It's something I am preparing for. It's going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too," he added.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played between June 8-12. These matches were postponed last December due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Windies' camp following the T20I series.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had won the ODI series against Australia. In those matches, Babar registered two centuries and one half-century.

"As a team, as a captain, you go into the series thinking about a clean sweep, whoever the opponent is," Babar said.

"We went with the same thought against Australia, to play tough cricket and dominate. The intent is the same against West Indies, but it's not like we are underestimating them. They also have the capacity to give you a tough time as, on the day, they are a dangerous team. You can't take them easy," he added.

The matches between Pakistan and West Indies are a part of the ODI Super League and both teams will be chasing key points to earn a top-eight finish to automatically qualify for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.