Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag, lit up the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Wednesday, playing a match for Central Delhi Kings against East Delhi Riders. Sehwag's older son, Aaryavir, was bought for a handsome fee of ?8 lakh by Central Delhi Kings. At the age of 18, he is also part of the Delhi Under-19 cricket team. In the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sehwag Jr. first smashed two consecutive fours off India star pacer Navdeep Saini (2 Tests, 8 ODIs, and 11 T20Is) in the third over. The opener hit two more fours against Rounak Waghela in the fifth over. However, he was dismissed for 22 off 16 balls in the same over.

The video of Aaryavir Sehwag going after the bowlers has gone viral.

Recently, Sehwag Jr. picked current Test skipper Shubman Gill over both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. During a recent interaction with InsideSport, the 17-year-old was asked to choose between cricketers. While he chose Gill over almost all options, he ultimately ended up picking Virat Kohli over Gill.

Aaryavir Sehwag, also a powerful opener like his father, drew bids from multiple teams, with Central Delhi Kings ultimately securing him. Incidentally, Kohli's nephew—also named Aryaveer—was picked up for ?1 lakh by DPL 2024 runners-up South Delhi Superstarz.

Kohli's nephew Aryaveer, a leg-spinner, was signed by South Delhi Superstarz, who will be led by Delhi Ranji Trophy captain and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Ayush Badoni.

Meanwhile, it was pacer Simarjeet Singh who became the costliest player in the DPL 2025 auction. Central Delhi Kings did not hesitate to splash big on the fast bowler, signing him for ?39 lakh.

Shortly behind Simarjeet, mystery spinner Digvesh Singh received the second-highest bid. Digvesh was purchased for ?38 lakh by South Delhi Superstarz.

Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalists of the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), had officially announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season, keeping him as their marquee player ahead of the auction.