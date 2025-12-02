Gearing up for a new journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Arjun Tendulkar continues to put in hard yards on the 22-yard strip, producing a scintillating all-round display for Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Madhya Pradesh. Arjun, who switched his domestic team from Mumbai to Goa, was traded by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 season auction. With the worry of bagging a lucrative IPL deal in the auction out of his head, Arjun is completely focussed on honing his skills on the field and delivering them in the LSG jersey.

In the match against Madhya Pradesh, the team led by Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the IPL 2025 title, Arjun went on to pick up three wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs. He bagged the crucial wickets of openers Ankush Singh, Shivang Kumar, and Venkatesh Iyer.

What was surprising to see was that Arjun also opened the batting for Goa, scoring 16 runs off 10 balls, with the help of three boundaries. Arjun's all-round display played a pivotal role in Goa's 7-wicket victory over MP, with 9 balls to spare.

Arjun Tendulkar's New IPL Adventure

Arjun, the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was traded to LSG from MI before the IPL 2026 retention list was officially released. Arjun joined LSG for his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh. First picked by MI at the 2021 IPL auction, he made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023. So far, Arjun has played five matches in the IPL, taking three wickets at an economy of 9.37.

"Thank you, Arjun, for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family. Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants. We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to grow and get opportunities to make your mark," MI wrote in a social media post, paying tribute to Tendulkar Jr.