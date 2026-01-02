Yograj Singh, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, feels Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, is being coached incorrectly. Yograj revealed that while a lot of focus has been put on his bowling, the 25-year-old is actually a proper batter. During a recent interaction, Yograj revealed his chat with Arjun, alleging that the all-rounder didn't get enough chances to bat before he came to his academy for a camp. The 67-year-old revealed that after batting in his academy for about a week or so, Arjun went on to smash a century on his Ranji Trophy debut.

"They are focusing on his bowling; I don't know what is wrong with the coaches. Basically, he is a batter. When he came to my academy for a camp, I was asked to take care of him. One day, he was hit by a ball and I took him to the hospital. He was fine after that. I told him to put on his pads, but he said that they don't give him the chance to bat," Yograj said on Ravishh Bisht's YouTube channel.

Yograj also revealed that he had requested his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians, to let Arjun open in a few games, but his request was rejected.

"I told him that I had never seen him bat, so we went to the indoor nets. He was on fire, hitting balls all across the park. I asked his coach, 'Why don't you give him the chance to bat?' but he was making excuses. I also told him that he is a proper batter and he plays like his father. So, Arjun batted at my academy for a week and went on to score a hundred in the Ranji Trophy days later. Even when he was playing for Mumbai Indians, I had asked the management to make him open for a few games, but they didn't listen," he added.

Arjun slammed a century for Goa on his Ranji Trophy debut in December 2022 to emulate a feat achieved by his father, Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin had also scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, when he struck a hundred against Gujarat as a teenager.