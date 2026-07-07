Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, displayed his potential with a 67-ball 87, but opener Dimantha Mahavithana made an unbeaten 155 to guide Sri Lanka U19 to an eight-wicket win over India U19 in the second Youth ODI on Monday. Anvay's innings led India to a competitive 285 but Mahavithana's 153-ball knock helped SL U19 reach 291 for two in 48 overs. The three-match series is now tied at 1-1. Mahavithana was involved in two big stands — a 103-run alliance for the second wicket with Senuja Wekunagoda (60) and then made 163 with skipper Vimath Dinsara (56 not out) for the unbroken third wicket.

Earlier, electing to bat, India U19 slipped to 81 for four in the 19th over but found saviours in Anvay, who struck nine fours and a six, and Arjun Rajput (76, 81b).

Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay and Rajput added 145 runs for the fifth wicket to take India to 221 before the latter was caught short of his crease by Mahavithana's throw.

Anvay was quite aggressive during his stay, hammering Chamika Heenatigala for a six and four in successive balls and fetching his first-ever Youth ODI fifty in 47 balls.

A century was there for his taking, but Anvay fell to left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, the star for Sri Lanka with figures of five for 41.

His departure reduced India U19 to 263 for seven, and the visitors soon folded, losing the remaining three wickets for 22 runs.

India U19 had won the first match of the series to take a 1-0 lead, after beating the home side by four wickets.

On that occasion, the Indian colts chased down 321 with four balls to spare, even though Anvay could only make 14.

Brief scores: India U19: 285 all out in 47.2 overs (Anvay Dravid 87, Arjun Rajput 76; Gimhan Mendis 5/41) lost to Sri Lanka U19: 291/2 in 48 overs (Dimantha Mahavithana 155 not out, Senuja Wekunagoda 60, Vimath Dinsara 56 not out) by 8 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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