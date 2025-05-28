Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off their highest chase in IPL history to beat Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday. Kohli laid the foundation for the run chase before Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal guided their side to victory. One of the major turning points in the game came in the 17th over of the RCB innings when Digvesh Rathi dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 49 but it was adjudged a no-ball. That proved to be a crucial moment as Jitesh went on to score 85 runs off just 33 deliveries. Anushka Sharma's reaction the no-ball and the entire episode went viral on social media.

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma conjured up a sensational unbeaten 85 to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru trump Rishabh Pant's exceptional 118 and seal the team's place in the IPL Qualifier 1 with a sensational six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, on Tuesday.

Anushka Sharma's reaction after Jitesh Sharma survived due to the no ball !! #LSGvsRCB #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/r6KHZlnSrU — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) May 27, 2025

The Royal Challengers will now face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on Thursday.

The RCB finished second on the table with 19 points, same as Punjab but finished behind them on net run rate — +0.30 against PBKS' +0.37.

Digvesh Rathi picked up Jitesh Sharma but what a mess by signature celebration fellow, resulted no ball and Jitesh hits 6 on a free hit to make a remarkable 50 signing back

Watch anushka happiness #IPL #IPL2025 #RCBvsLSG #LSGvsRCB #RCBvLSG #LSGvRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zigkLCfBcr — Cric_Lover (@ankit_bhattar) May 27, 2025

The RCB started in a hurry chasing an imposing 228, as Virat Kohli (54, 30b, 10x4) and Phil Salt (30, 19b) added 61 runs in a mere 5.4 overs before Jitesh (85) and Mayank Agarwal (41) taking them home, making 107 runs for the impressive unbroken fifth wicket stand.

They eventually made 230/4 in 18.4 overs.

(With PTI inputs)