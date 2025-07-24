Destructive West Indies batter Andre Russell bid adieu to international cricket after the second T20I match against Australia on Wednesday (IST) in Jamaica. The farewell match did not turn out to be an ideal one as West Indies ended up on the losing side by eight wickets. However, Russell truly lived up to his reputation and scored a quick 36 off 15 balls, laced with two boundaries and four gigantic sixes. One of his maximums off Ben Dwarshius' delivery grabbed everyone's attention.

On the first delivery of the 15th over, Russell played a terrific down the ground shot, which landed straight into the sightscreen, creating a hole in it. The all-rounder did not stop over there as he went on to hit two more sixes in the over. In total, Dwarshius leaked 19 runs in the 15th over.

Russell's carnage came to an end after Nathan Ellis trapped him in the 18th over, where he was caught by Josh Inglis.

"I just want to say thanks, thanks to the people in the Sabina Park and to the WICB for the opportunity. Just happy to play in front of the home crowd, the result didn't go our way, but I'm just happy to have played so many matches and wish the team the best going forward," said Russell during the post-match presentation.

"The result didn't go our way (today), thanks for all the support, I really appreciate it the most. I remember the two World Cups we won, the flags going high, but at the end of the day - I think it was time to move ahead, we have a good bunch of guys (in the team), Shephard is throwing some punches and there are the likes of Rutherford, Alzarri and Holder as well," he added.

The West Indies allrounder, who was given a guard of honour when he walked out onto the field one last time in Maroon, bids farewell to international cricket having played 85 T20I's, the format which saw him achieve stardom, in which he scored 1086 runs and claimed 61 wickets.

(With IANS Inputs)