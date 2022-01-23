West Indies star Andre Russell was involved in a bizarre dismissal when he lost his wicket after a freak run-out in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday. Russell was playing for Minister Group Dhaka against Khulna Tigers in a BPL game in Mirpur when the incident took place. Russell played a Thisara Perera delivery towards third man and called Mahmudullah from the other end of the pitch for a run. Mahedi Hasan, who was fielding for Khulna Tigers, immediately grabbed the ball and hit it towards the striker's end. The ball hit the stumps but Mahmudullah reached the crease on time. That was not the end of it, however.

Slowly making his way towards the non-striker's end, Russell was caught unawares as the ball ricocheted off the stumps at the striker's end and hit the other set of stumps at the non-striker's end.

Russell was too late in realising that the ball had changed direction and fell well short of the crease when it hit the stumps. Shell-shocked, he could do nothing but walk back to the pavilion as Khulna Tigers celebrated his wicket. Here is a video of the bizarre dismissal:

Andre Russell gets run-out in strangest possible way, Fans say 'unlucky'#AndreRussell #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/tSsNhuNAi4 — Tejas Sharma 4 (@TEJASSH17721670) January 22, 2022

https://twitter.com/FanCode/status/1484537942156902400 Khulna Tigers eventually won the game, beating Minister Group Dhaka by five wickets as they chased down the 184-run target with an over to spare.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer termed the incident "unbelievable" and said that he had never seen anything like it.

"I've been playing cricket and watching cricket all my life. Never have I seen something like this. Just unbelievable," Jaffer tweeted.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on Twitter.