West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell shared a video of himself bowling at nets. In the video, a pair of shoes can be seen kept in front of the stumps. Andre Russell bowls a yorker as he first hits the shoes and then the stumps. Andre Russell in the caption of his Instagram post wrote, "Perfect". However, his West Indies teammate Darren Sammy trolled the all-rounder by commenting on his post and saying, "6 that". Andre Russell replied to Darren Sammy's comment saying, "Big man watch your toes".

Andre Russell plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Andre Russell was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2014 for a sum of Rs 60 lakhs. Since then, Andre Russell has been a key cog for the franchise and has played many match-winning knocks for his team.

In his IPL career, Andre Russell has played 64 matches so far and scored 1,400 runs with an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 186.41. Andre Russell has also picked up 55 wickets with an economy rate of 8.88.

The West Indian all-rounder made his international debut back in 2010 against Sri Lanka in a Test match. However, it was the shorter versions of the game that he featured in more.

Promoted

Andre Russell has played 56 One Day Internationals for his country so far and scored 1,034 runs with a strike rate of 130.22. He has also picked up 70 wickets in ODIs.

In T20Is, Andre Russell has scored 540 runs from 49 matches with a strike rate of 151.26. Russell has 26 wickets in the shortest format of the game.