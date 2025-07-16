West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has retured from international cricket. The opening two games of West Indies five-match T20I series against Australia at home are set to be his last games for the team. Russell, 37, has been included in the squad for the five-match series, and the first two matches, taking place at his home ground of Sabina Park in Jamaica, will serve as his farewell to international cricket. Windies Cricket revealed the news of his retirement with a tribute post.

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others,” Russell said in a statement

“I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean.”

Since 2019, Russell has been an exclusively T20I player for his country. He has played 84 T20Is for WI, scoring 1,078 runs at an average of 22.00, with a strike rate of 163.08, with three half-centuries and a best score of 71. He has also taken 61 wickets at an average of 30.59, with best figures of 3/19.

His retirement comes just seven months before the next ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February 2026. Russell is the West Indies' second high-profile retirement in recent times, with their batter Nicholas Pooran having bid goodbye to international cricket recently at the age of 29.

Russell has only played one Test for WI, while he has also played 56 ODIs, scoring 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21, with a strike rate of over 130, four half-centuries and a best score of 92*. In ODIs, he has 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best bowling figures of 4/35.

The 37-year-old was the part of West Indies teams which won the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

Russell has played a massive part in several T20 leagues, scoring 9,316 runs in 561 matches at an average of 26.39, with strike rate of over 168. His resume includes two centuries and 33 fifties, with a best score of 121*. As a bowler, he has taken 485 wickets at an average of 25.85, with best figures of 5/15.

He recently featured in the Major Cricket League (MLC) in the USA for Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR), scoring 126 runs in nine matches and eight innings at an average of 25.20, with best score of 65*, his solitary half-century. He also took 10 wickets at an average of 32.90, with best figures of 3/30. His team failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing at the bottom of the table.

West Indies squad for T20Is against Australia:

Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

With ANI inputs