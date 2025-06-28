Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was part of the India A squad that toured England recently, is currently playing in the County Championship. Once a regular in the Indian cricket team, Kishan saw his stocks drop after he returned midway from a Tour of South Africa in 2023-24 season. Recently, he kickstarted his County Championship campaign with Nottinghamshire with a fiery half-century against Yorkshire. On Monday, Kishan played against a Yorkshire bowling unit featuring international level talent like England's Dom Bess and New Zealand's Will O'Rourke in his trademark fearless style. He scored 87 in just 98 balls, with his knock consisting of 12 fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 88.77.

He was also recently spotted having a joy ride in London. He posted the video on his instagram story, with the caption: "Andar ka Bihar London mein nikal gaya. (The Bihar within me came out in London)". He can be seen dancing to a song while on a joy ride.

Kishan signed for Nottinghamshire, on a short-term deal covering two County Championship fixtures, according to ESPNcricinfo. This made him eligible for selection for the Championship fixtures against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge and Somerset in Taunton.

The left-hander is serving as Kyle Verreynne's replacement while the World Test Championship-winning South African is away playing a two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

Kishan has played two Tests for India, scoring 78 runs in three innings with a fifty. His most prolific format is ODIs, scoring 933 runs in 27 matches and 24 innings at an average of 42.40, strike rate of 102.19, with a century and seven fifties and best score of 210.

In 32 T20Is for India, he scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67, with a strike rate of 124.37, with six half-centuries and best score of 89.

After losing out his central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year, Kishan regained it for this year, being placed in the C-grade category. He headed into the Championship with a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 354 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.40, with a strike rate of over 152, with a century and a fifty.

