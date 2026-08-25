Anaya Bangar, child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has received clearance to play female Community Cricket in Australia. Anaya underwent a gender affiriming surgery in March this year. “It is a great day for me especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya told The Indian Express. Anaya has previously played age-group cricket for Mumbai alongside Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan. However, in order to play 'Elite Cricket' like the Women's Big Bash League, Anaya will have to fulfil the testosterone-related eligibility criteria.

According to the report, the ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy' of Cricket Australia requires a player's serum testosterone to be below 10 nmol/L (nanomoles per litre) for a period of no less than 12 months to be eligible to play cricket.

Back in 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to ban transgender players from playing elite women's cricket if they have gone through male puberty.

“Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy's eligibility requirements,” Cricket Australia's, Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge stated in a letter to Anaya.

According to the letter, Anaya can start playing community cricket immediately.

“Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” Partridge said in the letter.

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