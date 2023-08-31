MS Dhoni's popularity is well known. Dhoni's rise from Ranchi to being one of the most well known cricketers on the planet is a stuff of legends. He has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. He is the most successful Indian cricket team captain who has won the Cricket Word Cup twice - in the ODI and the T20I formats. Dhoni continues to inspire the young generation with his intact dedication and seriousness towards his goal. This is the reason the fans continue to show their love and respect towards the player despite he retiring from international cricket three years back.

Dhoni also has a passion for farming. His video of driving a tractor went viral a couple of months back. Now, Dhoni has became the face of a tractor company. Industrialist Anand Mahindra welcomed him to the family. "Mahi and Mahindra, when it's already in the name, it means our paths were always meant to cross! Join me as we #WelcomeMahi to the Swaraj family. @tractorsswaraj @mahindrarise" he wrote on a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mahi and Mahindra, when it's already in the name, it means our paths were always meant to cross! Join me as we #WelcomeMahi to the Swaraj family. @tractorsswaraj @mahindrarise https://t.co/Az0MFQTe51 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2023

From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, Dhoni transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper. MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed.

The wicketkeeper-batter has a massive fan following but what is not a good thing for the fans is the fact that Dhoni is not active on social media. He barely posts anything on the platform and that sees his fans rely on viral videos and pictures to get a glimpse of the player.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued to be a part of Indian Premier League as a player. In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.

However, there is no confirmation yet over his participation in next year's IPL.

