Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar could not control his emotions as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. It was a special victory for the team that lost three back-to-back matches in the league stage. However, they showed tremendous grit and determination to bounce back and claim their first-ever World Cup title. In a video posted by BCCI, the camera captured the jubilant scenes that followed the historic win.

The moment when #WomenInBlue created history by winning the #CWC25 Final#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5jV4xaeilD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 3, 2025

The players celebrated on the field as loud cheers erupted in the stands. Muzumdar hugged all the staff members as well as players as he entered the field and even looked teary-eyed as he celebrated with Smriti Mandhana. Muzumdar, who never played for the national side despite having brilliant numbers in domestic cricket, was praised for rallying the team and guiding them to the famous title win.

Muzumdar was overcome with emotion as India lifted their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title, describing the triumph as a “watershed moment” that will redefine the future of Indian cricket.

Moments after India's 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium, Muzumdar struggled to hold back his pride and joy.

“I'm speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment,” he was quoted as saying after the match. “The hard work, the belief — they've made every Indian proud.”

Muzumdar, who took charge of the national side in 2023, praised his team's resilience and unity throughout the tournament.

“We never let early setbacks define us,” he said. “We dominated most matches but just needed to finish better. Once we did that, there was no looking back.”

