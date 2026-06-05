Former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim on Thursday said Suryakumar Yadav's prolonged ordinary form with the bat does not warrant him a place in the side as selectors will now be focussed on the 2028 T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old Suryakumar has not been able to sustain his form with the bat even as he hit a few half-centuries at the start of the year against New Zealand, and played a match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup opener against the USA. The incumbent Indian T20I skipper could not find runs even in the IPL, with only 270 runs coming off his bat in 13 matches at a strike rate of 147.54 and two fifties.

"On current form, Suryakumar may not be a part of the selection committee's vision to take this team forward,” Karim told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

“We have seen that in the past; the selection committee moved from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and they picked a new side. So, one can see that happening even now for the T20 World Cup that will take place in 2028.” "Even in the World Cup, Suryakumar's form was very indifferent and that has continued in the IPL. I think the selectors have to look ahead (now),” Karim added.

Karim said Rajat Patidar, who has led a star-studded Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two consecutive title wins, is among the candidates to lead India. The 33-year-old Patidar is yet to make his T20I debut.

"I would like to add Rajat Patidar's name as a contender for captaincy. Winning back-to-back IPL titles is a very tough assignment and he has done that in a very calm and a very assured manner,” Karim said.

"He has had to lead a team of individuals and foreign players who have been star players for their national sides. To lead such a team which has so many legends and a mix of experience is a very difficult assignment and he has accomplished that.” Karim, however, has other choices too for the captaincy role which includes Shreyas Iyer and even Ishan Kishan.

“I think Shreyas Iyer would be one of those candidates. I have Sanju Samson, (and) in fact, Ishan Kishan (too). I think there will be two or three strong contenders to take over the captaincy,” he said.

Karim said he does not think Hardik Pandya would be among the candidates the selectors would look at.

"I think the selectors have raised question marks about Hardik Pandya's leadership skills. Last season, although Mumbai Indians did qualify for the playoffs, there were some question marks raised about his style of leadership.” “(Even) on current form, I don't think he would justify his position as the captain of the Indian side,” he said.

Karim said the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done enough to receive an India call-up.

"I am sure he will be part of the discussion. The selectors will watch him in the tri-nation (A) series that is taking place in Sri Lanka. If he does well there, I'm sure he'll get a look in,” he said.

“I strongly feel that such a talent needs to be picked as soon as possible because he has done enough to warrant a place in the squad. Now, what number you slot him in, that's a different ballgame altogether,” Karim added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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