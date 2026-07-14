Suryakumar Yadav can still make a comeback to the Indian side, provided he scores runs consistently in domestic cricket, a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said. Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, has been stripped of the T20I captaincy and dropped from the squad following a lean patch with the bat ahead of India's tours of Ireland and England. The BCCI named Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain.

However, India's fortunes have dipped under Iyer's leadership. The Men in Blue were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland before suffering a 4-0 series defeat to England in the five-match T20I series, with the opening game ending in a no-result due to rain.

According to a BCCI source, the apex cricket body has not ruled out a comeback for Suryakumar, and he remains in contention for selection if he performs consistently in domestic cricket, despite not being in the current plans.

"Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs consistently in domestic cricket," said a BCCI source.

Led by newly appointed captain Iyer, India suffered a 56-run defeat in the fifth T20I at Southampton, conceding the five-match series to England 4-0 after the opening game was washed out and ended in a no-result.

The tourists had previously lost the fourth T20I by nine wickets, the third by 125 runs, and the second by four wickets.

The defeat in England comes on the back of India's 2-0 T20I series loss to Ireland earlier this year, which marked the country's first-ever bilateral T20I series defeat against the Irish. England's triumph also represents their maiden bilateral T20I series victory over India in a contest featuring two or more matches.

India will now turn their attention to the ODI series against England, with experienced campaigners Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to the squad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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