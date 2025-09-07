Cricket fans around the country were left totally surprised after former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made shocking "hookah remarks" while talking about his exit from the national team. In an old video resurfacing on social media, Irfan spoke about a moment from 2008 where he had a chat with India's then-captain MS Dhoni regarding his constant snubs from the team. Later in the video, he was heard saying, "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking unnecessarily. Everyone knows. Sometimes, it's better not to speak. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that's what I focused on."

While Irfan did not take anybody's name, his statement went viral on social media and everyone started linking it with MS Dhoni. Many fans and even Yograj Singh, father of former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, blamed Dhoni for ending Irfan's international career.

However, the story has now taken a very different route as a businessman, named Yudhajit Dutta, who claimed to be a former manager of Dhoni, took to social media and shared an unheard tale about the CSK great's friendship with Irfan.

Dutta revealed that both Irfan and Dhoni were given miniature bats to sign during an ad shoot and they autographed each other's name on the bats and also wrote a line about their friendship.

"Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni's friendship is something I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand. I was managing Dhoni and a few other cricketers years ago, and during a Pepsi shoot, Irfan, Mahi, and I were hanging out in a van," wrote Dutta on X (formerly Twitter).

"They were given miniature bats to sign, and what they did next was a testament to their incredible bond. On one side of a bat, they autographed each other's names, with a cheesy line about their friendship. They told me to keep it as a witness to their bond, and I still have it," he added.

Regarding the "hookah controversy", Dutta stated that these stories are based more on sensationalism than truth.

"The recent news circulating about them brought back memories of those days and many other stories of their friendship. Based on what I've seen, I believe the stories are more sensationalism than truth."