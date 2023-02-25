Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam is well known for his witty answers during press conferences and he was in full form after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Babar played for Karachi Kings till the last edition of the tournament before making a move to Zalmi and a reporter decided to ask him a question about his connection with the franchise. Karachi Kings have struggled to perform well this year and when asked about what changes the team can potentially make, Babar had a straight answer for the reporter.

"Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let's talk about today's match)," he said.

The answer reminded fans of a similar interaction between India skipper Rohit Sharma and a Pakistani journalist. The right-handed batsman was asked about how Pakistan batters can improve and he quickly responded to the question - “Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I become the coach of Pakistan, I can tell. What will I say now).”

Babar was the top-scorer for his side with a brilliant half-century but was unable to guide Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Islamabad United. Hasan Ali produced a brilliant spell of bowling to stop Zalmi from scoring big and in response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 62 off just 31 deliveries to hand Zalmi a crushing six-wicket defeat.

