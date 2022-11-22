Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday named a 15-member women's team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. Alyssa Healy will be leading the side with Meg Lanning still unavailable, while all-rounder, Tahlia McGrath has been named vice-captain for the series. Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth and Heather Graham are in line to make their T20I debuts, with Litchfield and Garth named in their first Australian squad.

Australia's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said: "These five matches form an important part of the team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa as well as providing an opportunity for some players to gain some experience in Indian conditions."

"India will be a good test; they're a strong side and the two teams have had some good battles in recent times. Without Meg and Rachael, this series will provide opportunities for players particularly in the top order, so we're looking forward to seeing who puts their hand up," he added.



"Kim's another who's been in our thinking, she's had a couple of strong seasons with the ball and adds extra depth to our pace bowling stocks. Heather hasn't had many opportunities to break into the side, but she's toiled away with both bat and ball in domestic cricket. She adds depth to the middle order and provides Shelley and Alyssa with another pace bowling option," he stated further.

Talking about Alyssa, the selector said: "Alyssa will get the chance to lead the side in Meg's absence which is exciting, and Tahlia will no doubt take plenty from being her deputy. She's worked hard on developing that side of her game and thoroughly deserves the opportunity."

Australia will depart for India on 4 December ahead of the first T20I on 9 December.

The squad is: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

