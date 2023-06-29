Ajit Agarkar, who is the frontrunner for the Indian chief selector's job, on Thursday relinquished his assistant coach's post in IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. With Agarkar's name in the reckoning, the BCCI might have to increase the annual remuneration of Rs 1 crore offered to the chairman of selectors and Rs 90 lakh for the other members of the panel. Agarkar, as an assistant coach with DC and as a commentator, earns way more than current annual package of chief selector and hence, the BCCI will have to review the existing pay structure.

Agarkar is in the running for the top job was reported by PTI on Wednesday and subsequently, the news of him leaving the franchise made it clear that he will be seen sitting on the hot seat once national selection committee picks up the T20 squad for the tour of West Indies.

In fact, Delhi Capitals, confirmed that Agarkar will no longer continue as DC support staff along with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

"You will always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours," DC tweeted.

Agarkar had earlier appeared for an interview for the selector's post back in 2021 when Chetan Sharma from North Zone became the head of the panel.

In fact, Agarkar was pipped by his former Mumbai teammate Abey Kuruvilla, despite the fact that he had only one year of tenure left, having served as four years as junior selection committee chairman.

The 45-year-old former disciple of late Ramakant Acherkar was a way more decorated candidate who had applied with 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and four T20s under his belt.

However, it was learnt that erstwhile regime (2021) of Mumbai Cricket Association had a problem with his candidature and hence the BCCI didn't take his case.

Also inducting Agarkar would have prevented Chetan from becoming the chairman as he had solid backing from a section in the board.

It is understood that current MCA regime won't have a problem as it already has Salil Ankola in the roster.

The two other names that are in contention are Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri but it couldn't be confirmed whether either one of them have applied for the job.

In case of Vengsarkar, the issue is that he only has one year of tenure left. Vengsakar had been a chairman of selectors from 2005 September to 2008 and the maximum term is for four years.

The BCCI has this time relaxed the age cap of 60 years and also decided to do away with the convention of honouring the zonal system where five zones (North East not included currently) have a representation.

Hence, there is a possibility of having two selectors from the West Zone.