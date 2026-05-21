Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not guaranteed to make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup squad, according to a report. The two former India captains were named in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting June 14. With the ODI World Cup less than two years away, selection will be based on consistent performances. According to a report in India Today, the team management contemplated resting both Kohli and Rohit for the series against Afghanistan.

As per the report, the selection committee initially wanted to rest the two veterans, keeping their workload in mind, but decided to pick them for continuity since they now only feature in the ODI format.

"Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his selection panel held a detailed discussion regarding the veterans' availability. While initial talks leaned toward giving both players a breather following their workload in the IPL 2026 season, the committee ultimately decided that game time was more crucial since both now feature in only one international format," the report said.

The report added that the team management wants a young, transitioning squad to gel around the two veterans, seeing the Afghanistan series as the ideal opportunity.

"Furthermore, the selectors emphasised team bonding, viewing the series as an ideal opportunity for a transitioning squad's younger players to gel around the two stalwarts. The matches will also allow the team management to monitor the performance and fitness levels of both senior batters," it added.

Kohli recently addressed his ODI future, asserting that he has no intention of playing in an environment where his worth and value are constantly called into question.

"My perspective is very clear. If I can add value to the environment that I am a part of and the environment feels like I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I'm not in that space. Because I am being honest to my preparation," Kohli said in one of the latest episodes of RCB Podcast.

"I am being honest to how I approach the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for giving me everything that I have been given in my cricketing career. And I feel very blessed and grateful for the opportunity. And when I arrive to play, I put my head down."

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