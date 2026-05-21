Chennai Super Kings are in a delicate situation in the IPL 2026. With 12 points from 13 matches, one more loss will mark the end of CSK's playoff race. CSK have had a decent run in the second half of the league stage, though their start was poor. Former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath, who has won the IPL twice - 2010 and 2011 - criticised IPL's auction strategy.

He particularly mentioned a Rs 30 crore blunder, with two players in focus - Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana.

"They retained Ravindra Jadeja for 18 crores. If you retain a player in the mega auction for such a huge amount, it means you are confident he'll be there for three years. Yet, you changed your mind in the second year itself. You were compelled to trade him for Sanju Samson through your own doing. There itself, you've not followed the process," Subramaniam Badrinath said in a YouTube video.

"You retained Matheesha Pathirana for 12 crores. This while knowing he can never last a full season. Even a person walking on the road will know Pathirana is injury-prone. Now, KKR is suffering the same fate with him. Is this your process, making you retain Pathirana?" he added.

Badrinath did not spare Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Shivam Dube is the one you've stuck with after investing big. But it hasn't worked out as all bowlers have sorted out Dube. It has become easy to bowl to him, and so it's safe to say that hasn't worked out as well," said Badrinath (via the aforementioned source).

"Next is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was injured almost the entire last season. His captaincy has been questionable throughout, and this season, he has been woeful with the bat too, which has further affected his captaincy."

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