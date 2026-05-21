Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 game at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad tonight. Eyeing a top-two finish to ensure a shot at Qualifier 1, GT have their tails up against a flagging CSK side seeking to regain lost ground after a rather disappointing campaign. A top-two placement at the end of the league stage grants the teams two opportunities to reach the final. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 game:
GT vs CSK Live: Chennai opt to bowl vs Gujarat!
Shubman Gill tosses the coin in the air, and Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gets it right. He calls for tails, and tails it is! Gaikwad has opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans.
GT vs CSK Live: CSK have slim hopes!
With their playoff hopes inching closer to getting extinguished after a narrow loss to SRH, the five-time former champions Chennai Super Kings will seek to salvage pride in what could be their final outing in this edition.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's men have been pushed to the brink of elimination and require a victory along with other results to go their way to stay in contention for the last playoffs berth.
GT vs CSK Live: Have a look at points table -
GT vs CSK Live: GT already into playoffs!
Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The team will now fight for a top-two finish, which gives a team a second chance to enter the final of the tournament. If GT can beat CSK by a big margin tonight, they could even surpass Royal Challengers Bengaluru and take the top spot in the points table.
GT vs CSK Live: Squads -
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester.
Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog. Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, tonight. Stay connected for live scores and updates from the game.