Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the talk of the town for his fearless batting and consistent results at the age of just 15. The southpaw shot to fame through the Indian Premier League 2025 and has never looked back. This year, Sooryavanshi bagged the Orange Cap, the honour given to the top scorer in an IPL season, with 776 runs to his name. He beat the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan to claim the award. During his two seasons in the IPL, the teenager continued to impress with his performances for India U19 and the India A team, eventually earning his maiden call-up to the senior men's team.

While his start to international cricket was not as promising as expected, Sooryavanshi soon reasserted his authority over bowlers, earning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards in Zimbabwe. He scored 151 runs across three innings, including two T20I fifties.

Former India player Ajinkya Rahane advised that Sooryavanshi's family needs to ensure the teenager receives the right guidance.

"What he needs at the moment is the right guidance. The first thing is that family is really important. The family needs to understand what is important for him. These days, you see a lot of planning, fame, travel, and many people around you. Family needs to be really strong and tell him what is important and then, five years or 10 years down the line, keep him disciplined," Rahane said on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast.

When asked if he believes Sooryavanshi would play Test cricket, Rahane decided not to share his opinion and put unnecessary pressure on the young prodigy.

"It's tough to say right now. I don't want to say anything and put pressure on that young kid because people are already talking a lot about him. What I realise is that IPL and international cricket are completely different. The pressure when you represent your country is different. So, let him just play his game. Let him just grow," the former India batter said.

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