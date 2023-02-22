Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam's face-off with star pacer Mohammad Amir was a highlight in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently. Karachi Kings' pacer Mohammad Amir was hit for a four by Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam on the penultimate ball the sixth over of the game. After that the left-arm pacer bowled a dot delivery and then collected the ball on the follow through. Soon after, Amir vented his frustration out by throwing the ball in anger at Babar's direction.

The incident was criticised by several former Pakistan cricketers. Babar, however, stayed calm throughout. He was recently about the incident and the reason behind him being calm.

"On the field, it's a game between bat and ball, and I only try to focus on my batting, and I also try not to divert my focus on such things that will affect my performance. I don't think anything happened at that time. Aggression should not be shown, I was keeping focus on my batting, and I try to keep everything simple," Babar told Cricket Pakistan.

While Amir returned figures of 0 for 42 in four overs in the match, Babar scored 68 runs off 46 balls. The fast bowler had earlier opened up on the incident.

"It was heat of the moment thing and it was nothing personal [against Babar]. Bowlers should show aggression on the field, to get the best out of them," Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. "I was under pressure in the game, which is the beauty of this league. It helps you get better."

