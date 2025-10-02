The UAE-based ILT20 saw a huge surprise unfold when Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold in the auction on Wednesday. Ashwin, who quit international cricket and even announced retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, had reportedly kept the ILT20 on his radar among multiple overseas leagues he wished to participate in. Just days after his participation in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) was confirmed, Ashwin received a setback in the ILT20 auction. However, a new twist has emerged since the news of the spinner going unsold broke.

Ashwin, the only player with a six-figure base price of USD 120,000, did not feature in the accelerated auction either but could still make the cut as a wildcard signing. As fans speculated the reason behind franchises' lack of interest in Ashwin, it has been claimed that the spinner might have pulled out of the auction at the last minute.

"We're hearing that he may have pulled out of the auction, which is a massive surprise. I mean, you've got to read the room," New Zealand's Simon Doull commented during a live auction broadcast.

"You've got to understand what's going on out there and all that money left, when there are three or four teams with over $400,000 left in their pot. I don't think they came here not wanting to spend money-it's there to be spent. If he pulled himself out, then he just hasn't read the room. I think sides would have gone in for him," he said.

It also has to be noted that the ILT20 runs from 2 December to 4 January, hence, overlapping with Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), which starts on 14 December and continues until 25 January. Since Ashwin has already signed with the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season, playing in a parallel league does become quite challenging.

The veteran Indian spinner might have decided to skip the ILT20 in order to avoid overcommitment and the physical strain of travelling between the UAE and Australia for the two T20 leagues simultaneously.