After a report claimed, that young Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya was one of he seven players in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) suspect bowling action list, it has come to light that the player is not among those named. Cricbuzz reported on Friday about Chetan Sakariya's name being in BCCI's list of bowlers with suspect action. However, on Saturday, the publication reportedthat Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) officials reached out to the BCCI after the report was published.

According to the report, a player from the south zone with a similar name, Chetan, was supposed to be on that suspect list but mistakenly Sakariya's name was put.

"It was a sort of miscommunication and error, and Chetan has never been called, and he is not on that list. I understand that the name of a Karnataka bowler should have been there, and the IPL is addressing the issue. The franchises are also being duly informed," Jaydev Shah, the president of SCA, told Cricbuzz on Saturday (December 16).

Sakariya was recently released by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. While the bowler will not be banned from bowling, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) and sources close to the player have ignored the matter due to the lack of information regarding the player's inclusion in the list.

The report also claimed that Sakariya, who is currently out of action due to a stress fracture in his back, will return to action soon and is in the IPL auction list.

After being released by DC, Sakariya has registered for the upcoming auction at a base price for Rs 50 lakh. He featured in just five games last season.

Sakariya rose to prominence with Rajasthan Royals (RR) during IPL 2021. He ended the season with 14 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.14.

He was rewarded with a national call-up and has represented India three times across T20Is and ODIs.

He was then bought buy DC ahead of the IPL 2022, but the player was not able to cement his place in the team. He was also India's net bowler at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer has been out of action since the last IPL and has not participated in domestic matches this season, including both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Apart from Sakariya, six other players are in the suspected action list -- Rohan Kunnummal, Chirag Gandhi, Salman Nizar, Saurabh Dubey and Arpit Guleria.

"The list also includes a few other domestic stalwarts, such as Tanush Kotian of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Rohan Kunnummal of Kerala Cricket Association, Chirag Gandhi of Gujarat Cricket Association, Salman Nizar of Kerala Cricket Association, Saurabh Dubey of Vidarbha Cricket Association, and Arpit Guleria of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. Additionally, Manish Pandey and KL Shrijith, both from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, have been banned from bowling," the report added.