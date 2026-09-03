Batting all-rounder Deepak Hooda is set to play again for his home state, Baroda, in the ongoing domestic season, five years after leaving the team following a feud with skipper Krunal Pandya, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder. Hooda, 31, had left Baroda and moved to Rajasthan after being suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for indiscipline, following a storm-out from the team hotel and bio-bubble on the eve of Baroda's first game in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, during which he alleged verbal abuse and bullying by Pandya in a practice session.

BCA Chief Executive Officer Snehal Parikh confirmed on Thursday that all past grievances between Hooda, Pandya and the association had been resolved.

"Yes, Deepak is going to play for Baroda again in domestic cricket. He got everything from Baroda and is now back to play for us once again. I would say there were no issues. But if there were issues, I believe they have been sorted now," he told IANS.

Hooda, who also bowls handy off-spin, has represented India in 10 ODIs and 21 T20Is, bringing significant experience back to the Baroda side. In the IPL, Hooda has played for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. So far, Hooda has scored 4,267 first-class runs at an average of 45.39, including 14 centuries, alongside nearly 3,972 runs in T20 cricket and 3,340 runs in List A cricket.

"The best thing is, our local boy is coming back home. We are very happy for the homecoming of our own boy and glad to have him back. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for us and he's the second player after me to score a century in the first game," added Parikh.

He also confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will continue to represent Baroda as a guest player, but only in white-ball games, while pacer Rasikh Salam will continue to play in all formats.

"Jitesh will be playing only white-ball games. Rasikh will play all formats. Our new head coach R Prasanna, a former Tamil Nadu batter, is already with the Baroda team in the ongoing KSCA-Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament."

The BCA is also bringing in former India pacer Munaf Patel, a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team, to its backroom staff. Patel served as bowling coach for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 and 2026.

"We are also getting Munaf Patel as our mentor and pace bowling coach for the association," concluded Parikh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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