After Conor McGregor's Loss, Virat Kohli's Message For His Haters

The two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship world champion Conor McGregor performed commendably before eventually being stopped by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. After McGregor lost the bout, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter to applaud the boxer’s fighting spirit, terming him a legend and an epitome of self belief.

To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won't even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man ?? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2017

Mayweather outclassed McGregor to win their money-spinning superfight by technical knockout, securing his place in boxing history to head into retirement with a record 50th straight victory.

The end came in the 10th round with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene as a 14,623 crowd with A-list celebrities roared their approval.

"He's a lot better than I thought he'd be," a jubilant Mayweather said of McGregor. "He's a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight."

The 29-year-old McGregor, somehow, survived an onslaught in the seventh round when a right counter from Mayweather staggered him badly.

Finally McGregor's resistance broke in the 10th when a Mayweather right sent him lurching across the ring. A hard left put him on the ropes and another hook saw him bent over and helpless, prompting the stoppage.

