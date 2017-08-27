 
After Conor McGregor's Loss, Virat Kohli's Message For His Haters

Updated: 27 August 2017 17:04 IST

McGregor performed commendably before eventually being stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Virat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter to applaud Conor McGregor's fighting spirit. © AFP

The two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship world champion Conor McGregor performed commendably before eventually being stopped by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. After McGregor lost the bout, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter to applaud the boxer’s fighting spirit, terming him a legend and an epitome of self belief.

Mayweather outclassed McGregor to win their money-spinning superfight by technical knockout, securing his place in boxing history to head into retirement with a record 50th straight victory.

The end came in the 10th round with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene as a 14,623 crowd with A-list celebrities roared their approval.

"He's a lot better than I thought he'd be," a jubilant Mayweather said of McGregor. "He's a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight."

The 29-year-old McGregor, somehow, survived an onslaught in the seventh round when a right counter from Mayweather staggered him badly.

Finally McGregor's resistance broke in the 10th when a Mayweather right sent him lurching across the ring. A hard left put him on the ropes and another hook saw him bent over and helpless, prompting the stoppage.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Mayweather knocked out McGregor in the 10th Round
  • Mayweather improved his career record to 50-0
  • Mayweather said this was his last fight
