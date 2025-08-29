Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Pakistan kick-start the T20I Tri-Nation Series on Friday. The two sides will be facing each other in the series, which will serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Asia Cup. The United Arab Emirates completes the three-team event. The teams will play matches in a double round-robin format from August 29 to September 5, with the top two in the points table advancing to the summit clash which will be held on September 7, just two days before the continental showpiece begins. All the matches of the Tri-Series will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Given that the Asia Cup 2025 will also be played in the UAE, the Tri-Series gives Pakistan and Afghanistan crucial preparation opportunities to acclimatize to the conditions in the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup. For the hosts, it is a good chance to face teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan, which are among the top teams in the continent.

When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of T20I Tri-Series take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of the T20I Tri-Series will take place on Friday, August 29.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of T20I Tri-Series be held?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of the T20I Tri-Series will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of T20I Tri-Series start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of the T20I Tri-Series will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of T20I Tri-Series?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of the T20I Tri-Series will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of T20I Tri-Series?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st match of the T20I Tri-Series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)