Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Bangladesh eye a historic sweep as they take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I in Sharjah on Sunday. Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, and Jaker Ali played significant knocks on Friday as Bangaldesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. A win today will hand Bangladesh a first-ever 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan in T20Is. Nurul has been the silent hero for them, staying not out in the first two matches with important runs on his tally. Bangladesh team and management will surely want a better performance with the bat to build momentum before the ODI series begins on October 8th.

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match match will be played on Friday, October 3.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will start at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)