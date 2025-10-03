Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Bangladesh are currently leading 1-0 and will now look to seal series with another dominating win. Rashid Khan and co, who failed to reach the Super Fours in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, faced a shocking four-wicket defeat in the first match against Bangladesh. However, they aim to bounce back in the second T20I with a better performance.

Talking about the first match, Afghanistan were restricted to 151/9 in 20 overs Tanzim Hasan and Rishad Hosein scalped two wickets. Later, Rashid Khan took four wickets but his efforts went in vain as Bangladesh chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match match will be played on Friday, October 3.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will start at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)