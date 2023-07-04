Afghanistan opening batter, Usman Ghani, isn't happy with the state off affairs in the country's cricket board. Having been snubbed for a place in the squad for the upcoming bilateral series against Bangladesh, Ghani has decided to 'take a break' from the game. Hitting out at the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)'s leadership, Ghani called the bosses 'corrupt', saying he would like to return to the team once the management changes as the current chief selector had no explanation over his absence from the squad.

Ghani posted a series of tweets, highlighting the current state of affairs in the ACB. He even revelaed having tried to meet the chairman of the board on multiple occasions but his efforts didn't bear any fruit.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket. The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back. I will continue my hard work and eagerly await the right management and selection committee to be put in place," Ghani said in a series of posts written on Twitter.

Moreover, the chief selector had no satisfactory response for my exclusion from all formats. 3/3 — Usman Ghani (@IMUsmanGhani87) July 3, 2023

"Once that happens, I will proudly return to play for Afghanistan. Until then, I am backing myself from representing my beloved nation. Despite multiple visits, I couldn't meet the chairman as he remained unavailable," he added.

"Moreover, the chief selector had no satisfactory response for my exclusion from all format," he further said.

Ghani has represented Afghanistan in 17 ODIs and 35 T20Is so far. He last played for the national team in the T20I series against Pakistan, featuring in the March 27 game that took place at Sharjah. His last ODI outing for the team came in January 2022 against the Netherlands.

