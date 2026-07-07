Veteran Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran has died a day before his 39th birthday after battling a rare immune disorder called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) syndrome, for which he was being treated at a hospital in New Delhi. Zadran, a left-arm fast bowler, played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020. HLH is a hyperinflammatory syndrome that compromises the immune system. He was brought to Delhi for treatment in January. His death on Tuesday was announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB wrote on X.

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The ACB said Zadran, an imposing bowler who was a part of some memorable wins and drew attention for his flowing hair, was "one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket".

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country," the ACB said.

Several members of the Afghanistan team, including skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi, had visited him in the hospital during the course of his treatment.

Zadran was Afghanistan's most successful bowler in the 2015 ODI World Cup, taking 10 wickets.

He recorded his career-best figures of 4/24 against the Netherlands on his ODI debut in August 2009 and claimed an overall 43 wickets in 44 matches for Afghanistan.

In 36 T20Is, Zadran took 37 wickets, with a career-best of 3/40 against Bangladesh in Dehradun in June 2018.

He also played nine First-Class matches, taking 17 wickets, and claimed an overall 57 wickets in 56 List A matches and another 90 scalps in 83 T20s.

"He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage."

The ACB said Zadran was a source of inspiration for many young cricketers, not just in Afghanistan but also around the world.

"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten," the ACB wrote.

"Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and cricket followers across the world.

"His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world," it added.

With an aggressive approach, the 6'2" bowler brought a different flavour to the Afghanistan bowling attack and had famously said that he liked to be in an angry state of mind while bowling to intimidate batsmen.

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