Afghanistan Level T20I Series With Ireland At 2-2
Afghanistan sent a five-match Twenty20 series against Ireland to a decider with a 27-run victory on Monday in a match reduced to 11 overs-a-side by rain.
Afghanistan sent a five-match Twenty20 series against Ireland to a decider with a 27-run victory on Monday in a match reduced to 11 overs-a-side by rain. Najibullah Zadran's 50 off 24 balls and Rashid Khan's 31 not out from 10 deliveries set an impressive total for the tourists of 132-6.
Ireland got off to a flying start through openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, but once they departed inside four overs, George Dockrell's unbeaten 41 was the only resistance to a dominant Afghanistan bowling performance.
Fareed Ahmad took 3-14 with Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq picking up two wickets each.
The series decider will take place on Wednesday.
