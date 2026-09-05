The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) request seeking special accommodation for its cricketers at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, according to a report. However, the IOA has informed the BCCI that it is free to make its own arrangements if the accommodation provided by the organisers does not meet its requirements. According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer said that the BCCI would have to take full responsibility for the players, including their food and ensuring that they reach the venue on time.

"BCCI CEO Hemang Amin got in touch with us, and we had a fruitful discussion. They are contemplating sending an advance team to Japan to assess the facilities," the report quoted Iyer as saying.

"The IOA is completely fine with that. Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organisers' facilities or make their own arrangements," he added.

The Asian Games organisers have already provided accommodation for both the men's and women's cricket teams. According to reports, the Shreyas Iyer-led men's team has been allotted rooms at the three-star APA Hotel Nagoya Ekimae, while the women's team will stay at the four-star Meitetsu Grand Hotel.

While the accommodation in Aichi-Nagoya is a grade or two below five-star standards, the room allocation, which is based on twin sharing, has also raised eyebrows within the BCCI.

The report added that the BCCI will send an advance team next week to inspect the facilities in Aichi-Nagoya before taking a final call.

The Indian women's team faces the biggest logistical challenge, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scheduled to leave for Japan a day after the Asia Cup final, provided they reach the summit clash.

"BCCI is taking care of its athletes, and sending an advance team is the right way to assess the facilities before making a decision. We are completely for the well-being of the athletes," Iyer said.

The IOA maintained that it had to ensure equal treatment for athletes competing across all 36 disciplines.

"The objective is to ensure athletes can focus only on their performance and don't face logistical issues. We are thinking well in advance about their welfare, comfort and acclimatisation and this is something which is happening for the first time," Iyer added.

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