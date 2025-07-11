The relations between India and Pakistan became more bitter after the terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The two nations, who were already at the loggerheads due to the political tensions, got involved in a war-like situation. This led to a boycott call of all the Pakistan players and artists in India and even demands for cancelling the cricket matches between the two were also made. This situation put the upcoming Asia Cup in jeopardy. However, a new report has suggested something different.

According to a report by Times Now, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will be holding a meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 25-26. The agenda of the meeting is to decide the fate of the Asia Cup 2025.

Hpwever, a report from Sports Tak revealed that the BCCI is not ready to participate in a meeting in Dhaka, given the disturbed polticial relations with Bangaldesh.

"A request to change the venue of the meeting has been sent to ACC and it is being reviewed," stated the report.

The tournament is likely to begin from September 5. The mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan will take place on September 17. It will be a 17-days long tournament with the final to be played on September 21.

Earier, Cricbuzz had stated that the ACC is planning to host the tournament in September with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and UAE as the participants.

"While nothing concrete has been finalised as yet, indications are that a formal decision could be taken next week. What's more, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is hopeful of releasing the schedule for the six-team tournament in the first week of July, when it is expected to convene," stated Cricbuzz.

It was further stated that the promotional activities for the tournament have also begun and UAE are the frontrunners as the hosts, although there is also some discussion around staging it in a hybrid format.

Originally, India were the hosts for Asia Cup 2025 but the tensions against Pakistan have forced the ACC to look for new a host.