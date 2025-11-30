Young India opener Abhishek Sharma left everyone stunned with his heroic batting for Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. Playing against Bengal on Sunday, Abhishek played a massive knock of 148 off just 52 deliveries as Punjab posted a whopping total of 310/5 in 20 overs. Abhishek was at his attacking best from ball one as he brought up his half-century in 12 balls, the joint third-fastest fifty and joint second-fastest by an Indian in men's T20 cricket.

He hit five fours and five sixes to get to his fifty, conceding just one dot ball in the 12 balls he had faced to get to the landmark.

The 25-year-old left-handed batter became the fifth player to reach a fifty in just 12 balls in T20 cricket. His mentor, former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh, was the first to do so during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England, where he famously hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

He then maintained his aggressive batting and reached a century in just 32 balls, striking 11 sixes and seven fours. However, he narrowly missed the record for the fastest men's T20 century, which is held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who achieved it in 27 balls.

This is the third-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian. Abhishek already shares the record for the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian, having scored a 28-ball hundred, the same as Urvil Patel, who achieved it for Gujarat against Tripura in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Abhishek Sharma is unstoppable in T20 cricket. He smashed century in just 32 balls against Bengal in SMAT.



- 50 in 12 balls

- 100 in 32 balls



He smashed against bengal's bowler like Mohammad Shami, Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmedpic.twitter.com/HDyAOG952z — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) November 30, 2025

Opening the innings with Prabhsimran Singh, who made 70 off 35 balls, Abhishek finished with 148 off 52 deliveries. Punjab ended their innings at 310/5 in 20 overs, which is the second-highest total in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, behind Baroda's 349/5 against Sikkim in Indore in December 2024.

(With IANS Inputs)