Opening batter Abhishek Sharma recently shared a heartwarming story about how he was shown confidence by India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav during his initial struggles in the team. Abhishek has become a household name in India with his batting heroics as an opener. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek played an instrumental role in India's title win, scoring 314 runs in seven matches. However, his start in the Indian team was not a bright one, as he registered back-to-back low scores.

Making his debut in 2024 against Zimbabwe, Abhishek failed to showcase the fiery side he had displayed in the IPL. Low on confidence after repeated failures, Abhishek received the backing of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who urged him not to worry about his place in the team and to focus solely on his game.

“When I got selected in the Indian team, I got out early in 3-4 innings in the series against Bangladesh. He told me, 'You're such an important player for me that even if you don't get out for 15 ducks, you will still play the next game. I can give it to you in writing'. I asked him, 'Paaji, are you sure?',” said Abhishek during a conversation with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast With Champions.

"It was such a big deal that the captain was saying this. He told me, 'Get out as many times as you want, you'll still play.' One thing became very clear to me - if I want to do well and make a name for myself, I have to do something different," he added.

So far, Abhishek has played 24 T20Is for India and scored 849 runs at a strike rate of 196.08. His tally includes five half-centuries and two centuries.

He recently broke a record that had stood for almost five years by reaching the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings.

He achieved a rating of 931 points following a stylish half-century during India's triumphant victory over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup. In the process, he surpassed the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)