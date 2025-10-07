The World No. 1 batter in ICC T20 rankings, Abhishek Sharma has quickly risen the ranks in the international spectrum. The batter, who played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the Asia Cup 2025, is reportedly being looked into for the 50-over format too. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still active in ODI cricket, giving the team their valuable experience in the top order, it might not be long before Abhishek breaks into the team. But, what truly speaks of the southpaw's ambition in the game is the fact that he is still calling West Indies great Brian Lara, seeking help to break into India's Test team.

Abhishek is seen by many as the ideal modern-batter who has crafted his skills on the basis of the requirements of the shortest format. In white-ball cricket, he is already seen among the most formidable openers in the game. But, it's Test cricket the young batter is obsessed about at present. Lara, who has worked with Abhishek closely during their time together at the Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighted the batter's keen interest to play red-ball cricket for India.

"Well, I know Abhishek from SRH. I was there during the COVID times, maybe three or four years ago. And he's an amazing young player. They had a lot of great young players in that squad that I was with, not just Abhishek. But I think he's something very special. I think Yuvraj Singh had a big influence on him. His bat speed, the way he hits the ball, the way he hits through the ball," Lara said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"What's an amazing thing, you know, he would give me a call and even though with the success that he's having in T20 cricket, and maybe even in 50 over cricket, he still wants to find a way to get into the test team, which is great for someone like that, to think, you know, that big is very special. So it's not a soft spot. I think it's someone who I've grown very fond of, his cricket. And it's great to see that he's sort of improved and gone into a different level," he further said, highlighting Abhishek's hunger to become an all-format player.

Abhishek was the top-scoring batter for India in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. But, the batter isn't happy dominating the shortest format. He wants more!